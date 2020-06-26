Silver futures up 0.17% in afternoon trade

Silver prices rose to Rs 48,200 per kg on June 26 due to short covering of positions by participants. Projection of weaker global growth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dented expectations of the metal's industrial demand.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 28.98 tonne to 15,298.52 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,289 and a low of Rs 47,940 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 84, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 48,200 per kg at 14:15 hours on a business turnover of 7,442 lots. The same for the September delivery jumped Rs 103, or 0.21 percent, to Rs 49,190 per kg on a turnover of 6,368 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 831.30 crore and Rs 357.53 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 99.04 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 48,300 and Rs 48,750 level in the September series, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm sees spot silver trading in a range of $17.45-18.05/oz.

At 08:49 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.24 percent at $17.93 an ounce in New York.