App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures up 0.13% in afternoon trade

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 112.81 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 41,985 per kg on May 7 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 42,044 and a low of Rs 41,726 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver delivery for July rose Rs 56, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 41,901 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 5,627 lots. The value of July contract traded so far is Rs 579.32 crore.

Close

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 112.81 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

related news

MCX Silver is likely to trade sideways with support at Rs 41,630-41,500 per kg whereas resistance is seen at Rs 42,160-42,335, Motilal Oswal said. The brokerage firm said spot silver has support at $14.82-14.60 whereas resistance is seen at $15.25-15.55 levels.

At 09:01 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.77 percent quoting $15.13 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt working on financial package for all sectors, says official

Govt working on financial package for all sectors, says official

Coronavirus lockdown | Government working on new scheme to attract foreign investment

Coronavirus lockdown | Government working on new scheme to attract foreign investment

Mylab Discovery Solutions expands production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits to enable 2 lakh tests per day

Mylab Discovery Solutions expands production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits to enable 2 lakh tests per day

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.