Silver futures up 0.13% in afternoon trade

Silver prices rose to Rs 41,985 per kg on May 7 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 42,044 and a low of Rs 41,726 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver delivery for July rose Rs 56, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 41,901 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 5,627 lots. The value of July contract traded so far is Rs 579.32 crore.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 112.81 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX Silver is likely to trade sideways with support at Rs 41,630-41,500 per kg whereas resistance is seen at Rs 42,160-42,335, Motilal Oswal said. The brokerage firm said spot silver has support at $14.82-14.60 whereas resistance is seen at $15.25-15.55 levels.

At 09:01 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.77 percent quoting $15.13 an ounce in New York.