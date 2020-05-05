App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures up 0.12% in afternoon trade

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 114.76 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 41,294 per kg on May 5 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 41,400 and a low of Rs 41,200 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 50, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 41,294 per kg at 14:50 hours on a business turnover of 5,568 lots. The same for May delivery was down Rs 43, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 40,875 per kg on a turnover of 102 lots.

The value of July and May contracts traded so far is Rs 629.76 crore and Rs 2.81 crore, respectively.

MCX Silver is likely to trade sideways for the session with support placed at Rs 40,900-40,730, whereas resistance is seen at Rs 41,565-41,725, Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage firm said spot silver faces resistance at $15.10-15.15 whereas support is seen at $14.58-14.45 levels.

At 09:18 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.50 percent quoting at $14.87 an ounce in New York.

First Published on May 5, 2020 03:18 pm

