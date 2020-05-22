App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures trade near Rs 48,000 per kg

Kotak Securities said silver may witness trade sideways as risk sentiment results in mixed trade in gold and industrial metals, but buying may emerge due to robust investor buying

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver rose to Rs 47,893 per kg on May 22 on escalating tension between the United States and China.

China plans to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong, which drew a sharp warning from US President Donald Trump that it would react 'very strongly' against this attempt, Reuters reported.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF jumped to a record high, up 246.43 tonne to 14,235.5 tonne.

Close

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,040 and a low of Rs 47,052 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 49,499.

related news

The same for July delivery climbed Rs 529, or 1.12 percent, to Rs 47,864 per kg at 14:25 hours on a business turnover of 8,457 lots. September contracts were up Rs 522, or 1.09 percent, to Rs 48,470 per kg on a turnover of 465 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,243.58 crore and Rs 9.82 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 101.85 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Kotak Securities said silver may witness trade sideways as risk sentiment results in mixed trade in gold and industrial metals, but buying may emerge due to robust investor buying.

At 09:05 (GMT), the precious metal gained 0.52 percent quoting at $17.45 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA allows select category of stranded OCI cardholders to return to India

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA allows select category of stranded OCI cardholders to return to India

Coronavirus pandemic | India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready in 18 months, says IISc's Mynvax

Coronavirus pandemic | India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready in 18 months, says IISc's Mynvax

Coronavirus Crisis | Many jobs may vanish forever as layoffs mount

Coronavirus Crisis | Many jobs may vanish forever as layoffs mount

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.