Silver futures trade flat on weak global cues; rupee depreciation cap downside

Silver

Silver prices were steady at Rs 67,026 per kg on April 12 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal rose 2.91 percent last week on the MCX.

However, the silver downside was capped as Indian rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar.

The white metal traded in the positive territory after a gap-down start despite subdued global cues.

The precious metal has been trading higher than 5, 20, 100 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than the 50-day moving average on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.29 which indicates positive momentum in prices.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged for the fourth day at 17,880.11 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a premium of 0.03 percent.

The US dollar index traded slightly weaker at 92.11, down 0.05 percent in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 69.10 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldesk soared 27 points or 0.15 percent, at 14,578 at 15:18. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research at Reliance Securities said, “International silver prices are also trading marginally in the red this Monday early afternoon trade. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot supports remain at $24.90 and $24.20. Resistances remain at $25.75 and $26.20. Markets could trade within the supports and resistances for the rest of the session.”

Technically, MCX Silver May resistances remain at Rs 67,800 and Rs 69,000. Supports remain at Rs 66,200-65300.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,115 and a low of Rs 66,632 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract increased Rs 43, or 0.06 percent to Rs 67,026 per kg at 15:23 hours with a business turnover of 9,539 lots. The same for the July contract gained Rs 88, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 68,140 per kg with a turnover of 843 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 780.15 crore and Rs 18.94 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April was marginally up Rs 69, or 0.10 percent at Rs 67,090 on a business turnover of 12,112 lots.

“Silver markets have gone back and forth during the week, testing $25 level and showing signs of stability. The candlestick was not necessarily the most impressive one if taken by itself. The hammer that formed during the previous week to bounce from the 50 weeks EMA was a good sign and the fact that we continue to follow-through is also another good sign”, said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

He said silver has a downside at Rs 66,000 levels, while resistance is at Rs 68,200 levels.

At 0959 (GMT), the precious metal fell 0.33 percent quoting at $25.24 an ounce in New York.

