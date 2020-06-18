Silver futures trade flat at Rs 48,422 per kg in afternoon trade

Silver prices were trading flat at Rs 48,422 per kg on June 18 as participants increased their long positions and after US industrial production rose 1.4 percent in May.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 101.44 tonne to 15,026.10 tonne, a new record high.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,466 and a low of Rs 48,145 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery eased Rs 30, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 48,406 per kg at 14:25 hours on a business turnover of 11,216 lots. The same for the September contract rose Rs 36, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 49,271 per kg on a turnover of 2,171 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 747.27 crore and Rs 26.52 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 98.27 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 47,500 and Rs 47,900 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips, targeting higher resistance at Rs 48,550-48,950 levels.

At 08:58 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.42 percent quoting at $17.86 an ounce in New York. Motilal Oswal expects spot silver to trade in a range of $17.25-17.65 .