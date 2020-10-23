172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|silver-futures-trade-firm-at-rs-62900-per-kg-on-a-weaker-dollar-6004961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures trade firm at Rs 62,900 per kg on a weaker dollar

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,978 and a low of Rs 62,174 per kg on the MCX

Sandeep Sinha

Silver prices surged to Rs 62,900 per kg on October 23 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal declined 2.1 percent on the COMEX on October 22.

Prices traded higher tracking gains in gold and a weaker dollar. The US Dollar Index traded at 92.69 levels down 0.29 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged for the second day at 17,455.09 tonne.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index rose 54.31 points, or 0.35 percent, to 15,659.16 at 15:12 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,978 and a low of Rs 62,174 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver futures for December delivery gained Rs 225, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 62,840 per kg at 15:13 hours on a business turnover of 15,998 lots. The same for March delivery soared Rs 528, or 0.82 percent, to Rs 64,630 per kg on a turnover of 1,156 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,250.24 crore and Rs 5.78 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 77.20:1, indicating that silver has slightly outperformed gold.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said the upside in silver could be limited to Rs 63,250-63,900, with support at Rs 62,200-61,500 levels.

At 09:47 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.53 percent at $24.84 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Oct 23, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

