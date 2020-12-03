PlusFinancial Times
Silver futures trade above Rs 64,000 per kg on weaker dollar, support is seen at Rs 63,000-62,400 levels

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 64,304 and a low of Rs 63,396 per kg on the MCX.
Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / Dec 3, 2020 / 03:26 PM IST

Silver prices traded firm at Rs 64,023 per kg on December 3 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal ended flat on December 2 on the COMEX.

The white metal has recovered sharply from recent lows on the back of weaker US dollar and hopes of additional stimulus measures, however, the momentum seems to be weakening near the $24.5/oz level.

The US Dollar Index traded lower at 90.97, down 0.15 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased by 7.3 at 16,992.04 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was marginally up 147.46 points, or 0.98 percent, at 15,260.05 at 14:48. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Technically, LBMA Silver Spot after giving a breakout is consolidating near 50-Daily Moving Average at $24.00 levels indicating sideways momentum where it could trade in a range of $22.80-$24.50 levels,” Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Domestic silver prices are trading with modest gains this early Thursday afternoon trade.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 64,304 and a low of Rs 63,396 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract gained Rs 730, or 1.15 percent, to Rs 64,055 per kg at 14:52 hours with a business turnover of 12,003 lots. The same for the December contract edged higher Rs 601, or 0.97 percent, to Rs 62,754 per kg with a turnover of 720 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 7.88 crore and Rs 1,102.82 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 76.36 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

Technically, MCX Silver March was unable to sustain above Rs 64,000 levels, however above Rs 63,000 levels indicating a positive momentum up to Rs 64,200-65,300 levels in the next few sessions. Support is at Rs 62,400-61,600 levels, said Iyer.

“MCX Silver March move up sharply and come up after taking the support of 50SMA which placed at Rs 61,700. However, price may see consolidation between Rs 64,000-61,700 levels, breakout above Rs 64,000 levels, indicating positive momentum up to Rs 65,300-65,700 levels. Support is seen at Rs 63,000-62,400 levels," said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd.

At 09:26 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.45 percent quoting at $24.18 an ounce in New York.

TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver
first published: Dec 3, 2020 03:26 pm

