Silver futures touch Rs 62,000 per kg, may touch Rs 74,000/kg in couple of quarters

Silver prices edged higher to Rs 62,200 per kg on July 23 as participants increased their long positions. The white metal followed the rally in gold prices to hit a seven-year high on July 22 on hopes of a recovery in industrial demand.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 224.51 tonne to 17,081.59 tonne, a new record high.

“After being a laggard for the last few years, silver has seen massive buying interest. Surge in iShare holding, falling mine supply and high physical and industrial demand has been supportive for the prices. The metal has still some steam left and can add further gains towards Rs 64,000 and also towards its record high of over Rs 74,000 per kg in the next couple of quarters,” said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,400 and a low of Rs 60,675 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 62,400.

Silver futures for September delivery gained Rs 846, or 1.38 percent, to Rs 61,961 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 14,339 lots. The same for the December delivery rose Rs 996, or 1.6 percent, to Rs 63,365 per kg on a turnover of 694 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 3,501.83 crore and Rs 116.04 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 82.19 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

"Silver continues to remain on the path to test the key $24/oz level. We have seen increased volatility since July 22 and there is a possibility that market participants may book profit before the next pivotal. Hence, we recommend some caution and one should wait for a corrective dip to create fresh long positions," Kotak Securities said.

At 08:58 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.02 percent at $23.14 an ounce in New York.