Silver futures touch Rs 46,137/kg in afternoon trade

Silver prices touched Rs 46,137 per kg as participants increased their long position as seen by higher open interest.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 46,552 and a low of Rs 46,020 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 43,906 and a high of Rs 50,123.

Silver delivery for May gained Rs 30, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 46,152 per kg at 15:30 hours IST. The same for July rose Rs 126, or 0.27 percent, to Rs 46,683 per kg.

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 859.47 crore and Rs 6.03 crore, respectively.

Silver prices corrected in the last trading session after prices drifted lower towards Rs 46,500 and Rs 46,000 levels intraday. On the hourly chart, the metal is trading below its 60 days EMA, which is a negative sign. Axis Securities sees strong resistance for the metal around Rs 46,200 levels.

The brokerage advised its client to buy only above the mentioned level. It expects price to further correct towards Rs 45,700/kg on an intraday basis

On MCX, silver is expected to trade in a tight range, with support at Rs 45,700 and resistance at Rs 44,050 levels, Motilal Oswal said.

At 10:14 (GMT), the precious metal was quoting at $17.01 an ounce in London trading.