Silver futures touch fresh high of Rs 77,949/kg, up 17.28% this week

Silver prices were steady at Rs 76,217 per kg on August 7 as participants increased their long positions. The white metal has gained 17.28 percent this week outperforming other asset classes.

The precious metal hit a record high of Rs 77,949 per kg during the day but shed some of its gains. The record rally in silver prices has been supported by firmness in gold, recovery in the industrial sector and strong investor inflows.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 57.93 tonne to 17,866.67 tonne, a fresh high.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 77,949 and a low of Rs 75,063 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 77,949.

Silver futures for September delivery gained Rs 268, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 76,320 per kg at 14:23 hours on a business turnover of 14,650 lots. The same for December delivery edged higher by Rs 176, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 78,102 per kg on a turnover of 1,615 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 6,354.79 crore and Rs 128.55 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 72.57 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 76,200 and Rs 76,900 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage advised its clients to buy on dips, targeting higher resistance at Rs 78,700-79,500.

At 09:02 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.19 percent at $28.45 an ounce in New York.