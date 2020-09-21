Silver futures tank 1.88% to Rs 66,651 per kg on weak global cues

Silver prices plunged to Rs 66,651 per kg on September 21 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had declined 0.82 percent last week on the COMEX exchange in New York.

Silver prices traded lower on fresh coronavirus-induced curbs globally, which may halt the pace of economic recovery.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 57.9 tonnes to 17,211.12 tonnes on investors outflow.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index declined 159.28 points, or 0.99 percent, at 15,984.13 at 14:27. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,888 and a low of Rs 66,820 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract slipped Rs 1,226, or 1.81 percent, to Rs 66,651 per kg at 14:28 hours with a business turnover of 16,932 lots. The same for the March contract edged lower Rs 1,053, or 1.50 percent, to Rs 69,211 per kg with a turnover of 366 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,402.62 crore and Rs 7.95 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 73.26 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX Silver will trade in a range for the session, with support at Rs 67,330-66,850 and resistance at Rs 68,135-68,450 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:01 (GMT), the precious metal fell 1.88 percent, quoting at $26.62 an ounce in New York.