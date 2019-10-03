Silver futures surge Rs 758 per kg on firm spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 758 at Rs 45,610 per kg in futures trade on October 3 as participants widened their bets despite a sluggish trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 758, or 1.69 percent, to Rs 45,610 per kg in a business turnover of 4,473 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year traded higher by Rs 799, or 1.75 percent, to Rs 46,529 per kg in 199 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by participants amid firm demand at physical markets influenced silver prices here.