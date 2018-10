Silver futures surge Rs 147 on firm global cues

Q1. Price of silver surged during World War 1. So they printed the note with a photo of the prevalent silver coin on it. Which financial entity is being discussed?

Silver prices rose by Rs 147 to Rs 39,087 per kg in futures trade Monday on speculative buying by investors following its gains in overseas markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in November spurted by Rs 147, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 39,087 per kg in a business turnover of 650 lots.

The white metal for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 142 or 0.36 per cent to Rs 39,060 per kg in 189 lots.

Analysts said speculative buying driven by firm global trend lifted silver prices at futures trade.