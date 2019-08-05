App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 01:15 PM IST

Silver futures surge on firm global cues

Silver for delivery in September contracts traded higher by Rs 979, or 2.37 percent, to Rs 42,343 per kg in a business turnover of 13,022 lots on the MCX.

Silver futures soared 2.37 percent to Rs 42,343 per kg on August 5 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in September contracts traded higher by Rs 979, or 2.37 percent, to Rs 42,343 per kg in a business turnover of 13,022 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in far-month December contracts advanced by Rs 964, or 2.28 percent, to Rs 43,250 per kg in 281 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals influenced silver prices at futures trade.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 1.87 percent at $16.51 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 01:05 pm

