App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures surge above Rs 48,000 per kg

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,659 and a low of Rs 47,190 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 48,541 per kg on May 18 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal benefitted from firmness in the gold price and stability in industrial metals.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,659 and a low of Rs 47,190 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 1,823, or 3.9 percent, to Rs 48,541 per kg at 14:39 hours on a business turnover of 8,227 lots. The same for September delivery was up Rs 1,883, or 3.99 percent, to Rs 48,959 per kg on a turnover of 277 lots.

Close

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,362.75 crore and Rs 13.60 crore, respectively.

related news

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 101.95 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to outperform gold in short term, with support placed at Rs 47,700-47,500 and resistance at Rs 48,500-48,800 levels, Motilal Oswal said. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dip near support for the short term.

At 09:14 (GMT), the precious metal rose 3.60 percent quoting at $17.68 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.