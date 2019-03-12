App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures surge 0.61% on global cues

In the international market, silver traded higher at $15.40 an ounce in Singapore on March 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Silver futures traded higher by 0.61 percent at Rs 38,686 per kg on March 12 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas. Silver for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 236, or 0.61 percent, at Rs 38,686 per kg in a business turnover of 18,145 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered July also rose by Rs 174, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 39,184 per kg in 360 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher at $15.40 an ounce in Singapore on March 12.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #markets #silver

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Is EC Not Concerned About 100% Polling, Asks HC as Poll Date in Madura ...

Miffed With Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe, Security Guards ...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai Bow Out on a Winning Note

Kejriwal Raises Stakes for 2019 Battle, Demands Statehood for Delhi

Electric Cars Can Avail Benefits Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh Under FAME-II from A ...

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested in UP’s Deoband, Suppor ...

'Kalank' Teaser: Karan Johar does A Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Grand S ...

Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress

Can We Come Back or What!: Flight Returns as Woman Forgets Baby at Jed ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Twitter's prototype app 'twttr' rolling out today: Here's how to insta ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.