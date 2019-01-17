App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures surge 0.11% on global cues

Silver for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 43, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 39,635 per kg in a business turnover of 17,247 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Silver futures traded higher by 0.11 per cent at Rs 39,635 per kg Thursday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in May, too, rose by Rs 16, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 40,152 per kg in 2,269 lots.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in May, too, rose by Rs 16, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 40,152 per kg in 2,269 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend in global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices in futures trade here.

In the international market, however, silver traded lower at USD 15.53 an ounce in Singapore.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 02:04 pm

