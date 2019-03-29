Silver futures surge 0.02% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.02 percent at Rs 37,325 per kg on March 29 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas. Silver for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 8, or 0.02 percent, at Rs 37,325 per kg in a business turnover of 23,569 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the white metal to be delivered in far-month July, too, rose by Rs 46, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 37,901 per kg in 852 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.57 percent at USD 15.01 an ounce in Singapore on March 29.