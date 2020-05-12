Silver futures steady in the afternoon trade

Silver prices rose to Rs 43,271 per kg on May 12 as participants increased their long positions. The white metal came under pressure as it failed to break past the $16/oz level.

The precious metal is being supported by consistent inflows in the silver exchange traded funds (ETFs), as holding in the iShares ETF increased by 95.69 tonne to 13,097.27 tonne, a record high.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,453 and a low of Rs 43,152 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 41, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 43,271 per kg at 14:25 hours on a business turnover of 6,633 lots. The same for September delivery rose Rs 51, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 43,707 per kg on a turnover of 171 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 662.58 crore and Rs 1.18 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 109.90 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Motilal Oswal sees support for silver at Rs 42,930-42,725 and resistance at Rs 43,550-43,700. The brokerage firm said spot silver has intraday support at $15.25-15 and resistance at $15.75-15.95.

At 09:02 (GMT), the precious metal gained 0.66 percent quoting at $15.78 an ounce in New York.