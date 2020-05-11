Silver futures steady in afternoon trade

Silver prices rose to Rs 43,338 per kg on May 11 as participants increased their long positions. Gain in the white metal was aided by an improved outlook for industrial demand with many countries easing coronavirus-related restrictions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,634 and a low of Rs 43,231 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 25, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 43,318 per kg at 14:32 hours on a business turnover of 6,569 lots. The same for September delivery was down Rs 47, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 43,767 per kg on a turnover of 131 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 566.79 crore and Rs 5.67 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.26 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Motilal Oswal sees intraday support for silver at Rs 43,150-42,910 and resistance at Rs 43,700-43,950. The brokerage firm said spot silver has intraday support at $15.25-15 and resistance at $15.75-15.95 levels.

At 09:05 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.39 percent at $15.71 an ounce in New York.