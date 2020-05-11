App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures steady in afternoon trade

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 566.79 crore and Rs 5.67 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 43,338 per kg on May 11 as participants increased their long positions. Gain in the white metal was aided by an improved outlook for industrial demand with many countries easing coronavirus-related restrictions.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,634 and a low of Rs 43,231 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 48,999.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 25, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 43,318 per kg at 14:32 hours on a business turnover of 6,569 lots. The same for September delivery was down Rs 47, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 43,767 per kg on a turnover of 131 lots.

Close

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 566.79 crore and Rs 5.67 crore, respectively.

related news

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.26 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Motilal Oswal sees intraday support for silver at Rs 43,150-42,910 and resistance at Rs 43,700-43,950. The brokerage firm said spot silver has intraday support at $15.25-15 and resistance at $15.75-15.95 levels.

At 09:05 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.39 percent at $15.71 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 03:28 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.