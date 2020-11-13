Silver futures steady at Rs 62,800 per kg on weak dollar

Silver prices traded firm at Rs 62,800 per kg on November 13 aided by a weak dollar. The precious metal had gained 0.2 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

Silver prices have been stuck in a range of $24/oz amid lack of fresh triggers and as support from additional stimulus measures is countered by industrial demand concerns amid rising coronavirus risk and uneven economic recovery.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine was welcome news but that near-term economic risks remain as infections accelerate, underscoring the likely need for additional government stimulus. Weakness in Dollar supported gold and silver.

The US dollar index traded lower at 92.77 levels down 0.18 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased by 89.7 at 17,709.43 tonnes.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, "LBMA Silver Spot trading on a flat note and in a narrow range of $24.13-$24.36 levels where it is likely holding above $24.00 levels indicating for sideways momentum to continue in a range of $23.70-$24.60 levels."

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index marginally up 16.25 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,589.03 at 15:51. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,935 and a low of Rs 62,510 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract gained Rs 55, or 0.09 percent to Rs 62,794 per kg at 15:52 hours with a business turnover of 13,273 lots. The same for the March contract edged higher Rs 43, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 64,486 per kg with a turnover of 2,455 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 779.93 crore and Rs 23.01 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 77.31 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Silver December is trading below Rs 63,000 levels indicating downside momentum below it where Rs 62,200-61,300 will hold support and Rs 63,055-63,700 will be resistance, said Iyer.

Silver may witness choppy trade due to lack of fresh triggers however we expect gold to remain supported by stimulus expectations and this may support silver as well, said Kotak Securities.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd said, “As for today traders can go for buy in Silver at Rs 62,300 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 61,700 levels and for the target of Rs 63,500 levels.”

At 10:27 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.33 percent quoting at $24.38 an ounce in New York.