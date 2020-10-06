Silver futures trade steady at Rs 61,975 per kg

Silver prices trade steady at Rs 61,975 per kg on October 6 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal gained 2.21 percent on the COMEX on October 5.

Prices jumped tracking strength in base metals prices. Expectation of a stimulus package for the US economy and recovery of US President Donald Trump from coronavirus gave a boost to the major commodities like base metals and crude oil.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 14.47 tonne to 17,466.66 tonne.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index increased 43.96 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,576.87 at 15:01 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,230 and a low of Rs 61,713 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver futures for December delivery gained Rs 34, or 0.05 percent to Rs 61,975 per kg at 15:06 hours on a business turnover of 16,633 lots. The same for March delivery fell marginally by Rs 3 to Rs 63,768 per kg on a turnover of 713 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,324.60 crore and Rs 1.72 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 78.66 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold. The decrease in ratio indicates that silver has outperformed gold.

Anuj Gupta, DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking, advises traders to buy silver at Rs 61,700, with a stop loss at Rs 61,000 for a target of Rs 63,300.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said MCX December Silver futures are trading with mild losses, but remains above the important support of Rs 61,000.”Rs 62,600 will act as immediate resistance.”

At 09:41 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.39 percent at $24.46 an ounce in New York.