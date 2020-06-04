Silver futures steady at Rs 48,470 per kg in afternoon trade

Silver prices were steady at Rs 48,470 per kg on June 4 as participants increased their long positions. The correction in gold prices is putting pressure on the white metal.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,539 and a low of Rs 48,028 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery was flat Rs 48,455 per kg at 14:31 hours on a business turnover of 11,643 lots. The same for the September delivery slipped by Rs 35, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 49,250 per kg on a turnover of 1,277 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,114.77 crore and Rs 25.17 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 96.55 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 49,100 and Rs 48,750 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to sell on a rise targeting lower support at Rs 48,000-47,500.

At 09:05 (GMT), the precious metal was marginally up 0.01 percent quoting $17.96 an ounce in New York.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.



