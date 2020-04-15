Silver futures steady at Rs 43,739 in afternoon trade

Silver prices touched Rs 43,739 per kg on April 16 as participants trimmed their long position due to spot demand.

The fall in industrial activity has also impacted the demand of semi-precious metal as the automobile and technology sector are closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 44,584 and a low of Rs 43,294 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 33,580 and a high of Rs 50,123.

Silver delivery for May eased Rs 17, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 43,739 per kg at 15:40 hours with a business turnover of 3,316 lots. The same for July contract rose Rs 190, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 44,350 per kg with a turnover of 877 lots.

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,114.69 crore and Rs 65.45 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.37 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 43,900 and intermediate support at Rs 44,200, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 10:11 (GMT), the precious metal was down 2.5 percent quoting at $15.72 an ounce in New York.