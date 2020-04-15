App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures steady at Rs 43,739 in afternoon trade

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,114.69 crore and Rs 65.45 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices touched Rs 43,739 per kg on April 16 as participants trimmed their long position due to spot demand.

The fall in industrial activity has also impacted the demand of semi-precious metal as the automobile and technology sector are closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 44,584 and a low of Rs 43,294 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 33,580 and a high of Rs 50,123.

Close

Silver delivery for May eased Rs 17, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 43,739 per kg at 15:40 hours with a business turnover of 3,316 lots. The same for July contract rose Rs 190, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 44,350 per kg with a turnover of 877 lots.

related news

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,114.69 crore and Rs 65.45 crore, respectively.

Also read: Gold prices likely to touch Rs 50,000-55,000 by end of 2020

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 110.37 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX silver is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 43,900 and intermediate support at Rs 44,200, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 10:11 (GMT), the precious metal was down 2.5 percent quoting at $15.72 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Commodities #Market news #silver

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.