Silver futures soar to 2.05% to Rs 68,550 per kg

Silver prices climbed to Rs 68,550 per kg on August 17 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal had lost 9.42 percent last week on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The white metal along with gold has witnessed sharp sell-off from a recent high, but turned choppy in the last few trading sessions.

Speculators trimmed their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to August 11, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on August 13.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by by 217.2 tonne to 17,855.07 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 69,236 and a low of Rs 67,030 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 77,949.

Silver futures for September delivery gained Rs 1,379, or 2.05 percent, to Rs 68,550 per kg at 14:27 hours on a business turnover of 10,634 lots. The same for December delivery rose Rs 1,550, or 2.23 percent, to Rs 71,120 per kg on a turnover of 5,493 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,539.86 crore and Rs 136.56 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 72.99 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is expected to trade in a rangebound market with support at Rs 66,000 and resistance at Rs 68,800 levels, Motilal Oswal said.

At 09:00 (GMT), the precious metal was up 2.69 percent at $26.79 an ounce in New York.