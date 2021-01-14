Silver futures slump to Rs 65,078 per kg on lack of fresh triggers

Silver

Silver prices edged lower to Rs 65,078 per kg on January 14 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had jumped 0.5 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

The white metal traded in the red after a gap down open tracking directionless trade in gold amid lack of fresh triggers.

The US dollar index trades marginally lower at 90.25 levels, down 0.09 percent in the afternoon trade.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF dropped 43.4 tonnes to 17,303.48 tonnes on ETF outflow.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index slumped 164.47 points, or down 1.07 percent, at 15,183.69 at 15:22. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said: “International and domestic silver prices are trading lower in the morning and early afternoon trade tracking gold and stronger dollar. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot below $24.90 could see a downside pressure up to $24.30-$23.80 levels whereas resistance is at $25.90-$26.30 levels.”

Technically, MCX Silver March has reached a support zone of Rs 65,000-64,800 where a bounce-back can be expected up to Rs 65,900-66,500 levels, he said.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 65,578 and a low of Rs 64,933 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract fell Rs 943, or 1.43 percent to Rs 65,078 per kg at 15:27 hours with a business turnover of 12,015 lots. The same for the May contract slipped Rs 842, or 1.26 percent, to Rs 66,000 per kg with a turnover of 1,146 lots.

The value of March and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,313.24 crore and Rs 2.97 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 73.72 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said, “MCX Silver is trading near 50 EMA at Rs 65,420 and is trying to settle above this level. Silver today may attempt to cross the resistance of Rs 65,900 and above this silver get to another test of the resistance level at Rs 67,000 whereas support is placed at Rs 63,400-62,800 levels.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd, said, “As of today traders can go for sell in silver at Rs 65,600 levels with the stop loss of Rs 66,300 levels for the target of Rs 63,500 levels.”

At 10:07 (GMT), the precious metal was down 1.44 percent quoting at $25.20 an ounce in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.