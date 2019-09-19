Silver futures slump Rs 344 per kg on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by Rs 344 to Rs 46,248 per kg in futures trade on September 19 as investors trimmed their positions amid subdued demand tracking weak trend overseas.

Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 344, or 0.74 percent, to Rs 46,248 per kg in a business turnover of 2,238 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year fell by Rs 394, or 0.83 percent, to Rs 47,330 per kg in a business turnover of 96 lots.

In the international market, silver traded 0.15 percent lower at USD 17.77 an ounce in New York.