Silver futures slump on subdued global cues

Silver futures slumped by Rs 318 at Rs 44,908 per kg on October 16 as participants cut down their bets in line with sluggish trend at overseas markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 318, or 0.70 percent, at Rs 44,908 per kg in a business turnover of 7,274 lots.

Similarly, the white metal contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 320, or 0.69 percent, at Rs 45,860 per kg in a business volume of 121 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.80 percent to $17.25 an ounce in New York.