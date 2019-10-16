App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures slump on subdued global cues

On the MCX, silver contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 318, or 0.70 percent, at Rs 44,908 per kg in a business turnover of 7,274 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures slumped by Rs 318 at Rs 44,908 per kg on October 16 as participants cut down their bets in line with sluggish trend at overseas markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 318, or 0.70 percent, at Rs 44,908 per kg in a business turnover of 7,274 lots.

Similarly, the white metal contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 320, or 0.69 percent, at Rs 45,860 per kg in a business volume of 121 lots.

Close

In the international market, silver fell 0.80 percent to $17.25 an ounce in New York.

Traders said the fall in silver prices at futures trade was largely in line with a weak trend in precious metals in global markets.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Commodities #markets #MCX #silver

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.