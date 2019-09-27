App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 12:17 PM IST

Silver futures slump by Rs 214 per kg on weak global cues

Traders said the fall in silver prices at futures trade was largely in line with a weak trend in precious metals in global markets.

PTI

Silver futures traded lower by Rs 214 at Rs 46,166 per kg on September 27 as participants cut down their bets, taking weak cues from overseas markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery dropped by Rs 214, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 46,166 per kg in a business turnover of 2,614 lots.

Similarly, the white metal contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 289, or 0.61 percent, at Rs 47,056 per kg in a business volume of 105 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.37 percent to USD 17.85 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #markets #silver

