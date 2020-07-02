App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures slump 0.93% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,422 and a low of Rs 49,026 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices declined to Rs 48,966 per kg on July 2 due to unwinding of long positions. The precious metal fell as the rally in gold loses strength near $1,800/oz levels.

The white metal is likely to benefit from a pick up in industrial demand as manufacturing activities across major economies showed improvement.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF remained unchanged at 15,489.77 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,422 and a low of Rs 49,026 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 51,697.

Silver futures for September contract eased Rs 458, or 0.93 percent, to Rs 48,966 per kg at 14:21 hours on a business turnover of 10,364 lots. The same for the December contract slipped Rs 399, or 0.79 percent, to Rs 49,953 per kg on a turnover of 87 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 897.67 crore and Rs 13.09 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 98.86 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Kotak Securities said silver may witness choppy trade as coronavirus related development may affect gold and industrial metals differently. "However, the general bias may be on the upside amid robust investor interest."

Motilal Oswal said spot silver has intraday support at $17.72-17.55 whereas resistance is seen at $18.05-18.20/oz.

At 08:57 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.25 percent quoting at $18.17 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

