Silver futures slump 0.68% in afternoon trade

Silver prices eased to Rs 49,430 per kg on July 7 as participants increased their short positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 57.95 tonne to 15,672.16 tonne, a fresh record high on strong investor interest.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,880 and a low of Rs 49,178 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 51,697.

Silver futures for September delivery slipped Rs 340, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 49,450 per kg at 14:24 hours on a business turnover of 11,261 lots. The same for the December delivery fell Rs 393, or 0.77 percent, to Rs 50,350 per kg on a turnover of 231 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,419.34 crore and Rs 10.75 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 98.32 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Motilal Oswal sees support and resistance for silver at Rs 49,400-49,250 and Rs 50,050-50,230, respectively.

At 08:57 (GMT), the precious metal was down 1.37 percent quoting at $18.32 an ounce in New York.