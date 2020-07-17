Silver futures slump 0.61% in afternoon trade

Silver prices declined to Rs 52,292 per kg on July 17 as participants increased their short positions. The precious metal price came under pressure on July 16 after spot prices struggled to break past the $19.5/oz levels.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 159.34 tonne to 16,211.05 tonne, a new record high.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 52,444 and a low of Rs 52,178 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 53,199.

Silver futures for September delivery slipped Rs 320, or 0.61 percent, to Rs 52,290 per kg at 14:20 hours on a business turnover of 15,064 lots. The same for December delivery was down Rs 303, or 0.56 percent, to Rs 53,423 per kg on a turnover of 377 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,038.72 crore and Rs 8.01 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 94.27 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade in a range for the session with support placed at Rs 52,000-51,750 and resistance at Rs 52,650-52,870, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm said spot silver has intraday support at $18.80-18.60 whereas resistance is seen at $19.30-19.55 per troy ounce.

At 08:53 (GMT), the precious metal was trading down 0.43 percent at $19.48 an ounce in New York.