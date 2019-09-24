App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures slip Rs 90 on weak global cues

Analysts said muted demand, weak trend in precious metals in global markets and trimming of positions by speculators weighed on silver futures here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices fell by Rs 90 to Rs 48,023 per kg in futures trade on September 24 as investors trimmed their positions amid subdued demand, tracking weak trend overseas.

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 90, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 48,203 per kg in a business turnover of 2,211 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Similarly, the white metal for March delivery fell by Rs 119, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 49,010 per kg in a business turnover of 18 lots.

Close

In the international market, silver traded 0.27 percent lower at USD 18.66 an ounce in New York.

related news

Analysts said muted demand, weak trend in precious metals in global markets and trimming of positions by speculators weighed on silver futures here.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #markets #silver

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.