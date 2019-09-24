Silver futures slip Rs 90 on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by Rs 90 to Rs 48,023 per kg in futures trade on September 24 as investors trimmed their positions amid subdued demand, tracking weak trend overseas.

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 90, or 0.19 per cent, at Rs 48,203 per kg in a business turnover of 2,211 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Similarly, the white metal for March delivery fell by Rs 119, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 49,010 per kg in a business turnover of 18 lots.

In the international market, silver traded 0.27 percent lower at USD 18.66 an ounce in New York.