Silver futures slip on weak global cues

At the MCX, silver for delivery in December traded lower by Rs 66, or 0.15 percent at Rs 45,160 per kg in a business turnover of 2,526 lots.
Silver prices fell by Rs 66 to Rs 45,160 per kg in futures trade on October 17 as speculators reduced their bets in line with weak global trend.
At Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December traded lower by Rs 66, or 0.15 percent at Rs 45,160 per kg in a business turnover of 2,526 lots.
Also, the white metal for delivery in March next year was quoting lower by Rs 74, or 0.16 percent at Rs 46,100 per kg in a business volume of 10 lots.
In the international market, silver fell 0.13 percent to $17.41 an ounce in New York.Analysts said, weak trend in precious metals in global markets and trimming of positions by speculators weighed on silver futures.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .