you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures slip on weak global cues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices fell by Rs 66 to Rs 45,160 per kg in futures trade on October 17 as speculators reduced their bets in line with weak global trend.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December traded lower by Rs 66, or 0.15 percent at Rs 45,160 per kg in a business turnover of 2,526 lots.

Also, the white metal for delivery in March next year was quoting lower by Rs 74, or 0.16 percent at Rs 46,100 per kg in a business volume of 10 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.13 percent to $17.41 an ounce in New York.

Analysts said, weak trend in precious metals in global markets and trimming of positions by speculators weighed on silver futures.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Commodities #markets #MCX #silver

