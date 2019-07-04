Silver futures slip on profit-booking, global cues

Silver prices dropped 0.16 percent to Rs 37,150 per kg in futures trade on July 4 amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 60, or 0.16 percent, to Rs 37,150 per kg in a business turnover of 65 lots.

Traders said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in overseas markets led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.

Globally, silver was trading lower by 0.40 percent to USD 15.28 an ounce in New York.