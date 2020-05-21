App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures slip nearly 2% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,449 and a low of Rs 48,064 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices declined to Rs 48,102 per kg on May 21 as participants increased their short positions.

With countries resuming business activity, the precious metal is likely to find support as industrial demand is likely to pick up.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,449 and a low of Rs 48,064 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 49,499.

Close

Silver futures for July delivery slipped Rs 950, or 1.94 percent, to Rs 48,108 per kg at 14:28 hours on a business turnover of 8,940 lots. The same for September delivery fell Rs 865, or 1.74 percent, to Rs 48,719 per kg on a turnover of 421 lots.

related news

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,161.50 crore and Rs 18.16 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 100.64 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said on the daily chart, silver has closed above its previous swing high which confirms the uptrend in the counter. "Silver has closed above its upper Bollinger Band which suggests bullish influence in the counter. The relative strength index (RSI) has also breached 80 levels indicating positive momentum."

silver_may21

Bagadia said the white metal is likely to find resistance around Rs 50,670, while at the lower end support is seen at Rs 45,500 levels.

Motilal Oswal sees support for silver at Rs 47,930-47,700 and resistance at Rs 48,650-48,850 levels.

At 09:10 (GMT), the precious metal was down 2.01 percent quoting at $17.66 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.