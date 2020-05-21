Silver futures slip nearly 2% in afternoon trade

Silver prices declined to Rs 48,102 per kg on May 21 as participants increased their short positions.

With countries resuming business activity, the precious metal is likely to find support as industrial demand is likely to pick up.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,449 and a low of Rs 48,064 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 49,499.

Silver futures for July delivery slipped Rs 950, or 1.94 percent, to Rs 48,108 per kg at 14:28 hours on a business turnover of 8,940 lots. The same for September delivery fell Rs 865, or 1.74 percent, to Rs 48,719 per kg on a turnover of 421 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,161.50 crore and Rs 18.16 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 100.64 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said on the daily chart, silver has closed above its previous swing high which confirms the uptrend in the counter. "Silver has closed above its upper Bollinger Band which suggests bullish influence in the counter. The relative strength index (RSI) has also breached 80 levels indicating positive momentum."

Bagadia said the white metal is likely to find resistance around Rs 50,670, while at the lower end support is seen at Rs 45,500 levels.

Motilal Oswal sees support for silver at Rs 47,930-47,700 and resistance at Rs 48,650-48,850 levels.

At 09:10 (GMT), the precious metal was down 2.01 percent quoting at $17.66 an ounce in New York.

