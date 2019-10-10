Silver futures slip by Rs 174 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 174 to Rs 45,870 per kg in futures trade on October 10 as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas.

Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 174, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 45,870 per kg in a business turnover of 3,033 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The white metal for delivery in March next year fell by Rs 133, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 46,860 per kg in a business turnover of 18 lots.

In the international market, silver traded marginally higher by 0.06 percent at $17.82 an ounce on COMEX.