Silver futures slip by Rs 174 on low demand

Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 174, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 45,870 per kg in a business turnover of 3,033 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The white metal for delivery in March next year fell by Rs 133, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 46,860 per kg in a business turnover of 18 lots.
In the international market, silver traded marginally higher by 0.06 percent at $17.82 an ounce on COMEX. Marketmen said trimming of positions by speculators at prevailing levels mainly exerted pressure on silver futures.
