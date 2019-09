Silver futures slip by Rs 124 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 124 to Rs 47,376 per kg in futures trade on September 12 as speculators trimmed their exposure despite a firm trend in global markets.

Traders attributed the fall in silver futures largely on a weak trend in domestic markets.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in most-traded December was trading lower by Rs 124, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 47,376 per kg in a business turnover of 5,118 lots.

The metal for delivery for March next year fell by Rs 62, or 0.13 percent, to trade at Rs 48,484 per kg in 48 lots.