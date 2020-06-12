App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures slip 1.02% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,181 and a low of Rs 47,500 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices edged lower to Rs 48,142 per kg on June 12 as participants increased their short positions. The precious metal came under pressure on a bleak economic outlook and softness in industrial metals on demand concerns.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 226.08 tonne to 14,933.35 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,181 and a low of Rs 47,500 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery slipped Rs 497, or 1.02 percent, to Rs 48,142 per kg at 14:24 hours on a business turnover of 11,575 lots. The same for the September delivery eased Rs 477, or 0.96 percent, to Rs 49,000 per kg on a turnover of 1,601 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,024.40 crore and Rs 41.99 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 98.32 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

"Silver may witness choppy trade as risk sentiment affects gold and industrial metals differently. However, buying interest may emerge at lower levels due to robust investor interest," according to Kotak Securities.

Motilal Oswal said spot silver is expected to trade in a $17.30-17.70 range.

At 09:00 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.65 percent quoting at $17.77 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:56 pm

