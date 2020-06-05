App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures slip 0.8% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,565 and a low of Rs 48,331 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices eased to Rs 48,420 per kg on June 5 as participants increased their short positions. The white metal corrected sharply from recent highs and is trading near $18/0z amid mixed trade in gold and industrial metals.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased 20.29 tonne to 14,701.48 tonne.

Market participants will take a further cue from US non-farm payrolls data which is scheduled to release later in the day.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,565 and a low of Rs 48,331 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery declined Rs 391, or 0.8 percent, to Rs 48,420 per kg at 14:22 hours on a business turnover of 11,570 lots. The same for the September delivery slipped by Rs 386, or 0.78 percent, to Rs 49,232 per kg on a turnover of 1,377 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 633.91 crore and Rs 13.74 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 96.60 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade in a range with support at Rs 48,000 and resistance at Rs 48,900, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm said spot silver is expected to trade in a range $17.50-17.90 with a negative bias.

At 08:57 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.47 percent quoting at $17.97 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 02:48 pm

