you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures slip 0.45% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 51,235 and a low of Rs 50,284 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices declined to Rs 50,424 per kg on June 2 as participants increased their short positions. The precious metal turned choppy as traders booked profit after a sharp rise in prices in the last few days.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF increased by 104.36 tonne to 14,513.79 tonne, a new record high.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 51,235 and a low of Rs 50,284 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery dipped Rs 229, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 50,382 per kg at 14:26 hours on a business turnover of 13,806 lots. The same for the September delivery decreased Rs 186, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 51,134 per kg on a turnover of 825 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 976.99 crore and Rs 8.28 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 95.35 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade positively with support at Rs 49,800 and intermediate support at Rs 50,300, Motilal Oswal said. The broking firm expects spot silver to trade in a range $17.90-18.6 with a positive bias.

At 09:00 (GMT), the white metal was marginally down 0.35 percent quoting at $18.76 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

