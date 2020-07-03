Silver futures slip 0.4% in afternoon trade

Silver prices declined to Rs 49,010 per kg on July 3 as participants increased their short positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF increased 124.44 tonne to 15,614.21 tonne, a new record high.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,196 and a low of Rs 48,935 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 51,697.

Silver futures for September delivery eased Rs 199, or 0.40 percent, to Rs 49,005 per kg at 14:19 hours on a business turnover of 10,299 lots. The same for the December delivery slipped Rs 193, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 49,904 per kg on a turnover of 177 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 768.28 crore and Rs 1.04 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 98.52 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver has support placed at Rs 48,970-48,750, whereas resistance is at Rs 49,390-49,570, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm sees support for spot silver at $17.80-17.65 and resistance at $18.10-18.25/oz.

At 08:54 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.19 percent at $18.28 an ounce in New York.