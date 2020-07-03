App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures slip 0.4% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,196 and a low of Rs 48,935 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices declined to Rs 49,010 per kg on July 3 as participants increased their short positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF increased 124.44 tonne to 15,614.21 tonne, a new record high.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,196 and a low of Rs 48,935 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 51,697.

Close

Silver futures for September delivery eased Rs 199, or 0.40 percent, to Rs 49,005 per kg at 14:19 hours on a business turnover of 10,299 lots. The same for the December delivery slipped Rs 193, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 49,904 per kg on a turnover of 177 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 768.28 crore and Rs 1.04 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 98.52 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver has support placed at Rs 48,970-48,750, whereas resistance is at Rs 49,390-49,570, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm sees support for spot silver at $17.80-17.65 and resistance at $18.10-18.25/oz.

At 08:54 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.19 percent at $18.28 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.