Silver futures slip 0.13% in afternoon trade

Silver prices eased to Rs 48,720 per kg on June 24 as participants increased their short positions. The precious metal gained along with gold on worries about rising coronavirus cases.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 139.1 tonne to 15,269.54 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,932 and a low of Rs 48,660 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery slipped Rs 64, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 48,720 per kg at 14:19 hours on a business turnover of 10,730 lots. The same for the September contract declined Rs 78, or 0.16 percent, to Rs 49,641 per kg on a turnover of 3,735 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 971.49 crore and Rs 105.46 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 99.02 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold. The rising ratio indicate that the white metal may underperform on demand concerns.

Silver is expected to trade in a range with support at Rs 48,300 and resistance at Rs 49,100 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm expects spot silver to trade in a $17.60-18.35/oz range.

At 08:54 (GMT), the precious metal was trading flat at $18.06 an ounce in New York.