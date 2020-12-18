Silver futures slide nearly 1% to Rs 67,731 per kg on firm dollar

Silver prices dropped to Rs 67,731 per kg on December 18 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had surged 4.5 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

The white metal price fell tracking weakness in gold and firm US dollar. The downside may, however, be capped amid general weakness in the US dollar along with hopes of more stimulus.

Silver prices were also supported by improving outlook for industrial demand amid continued recovery in manufacturing sector globally.

The US dollar index trades higher at 89.92 levels, up 0.21 percent in the afternoon trade.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 193.71 tonnes to 17,237.8 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index slipped 84.38 points, or down 0.54 percent, at 15,645.94 at 15:13. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International and domestic silver prices are trading weak this Friday morning and early afternoon trade tracking weak gold prices. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is sustaining above $25.00 after giving a breakout of the falling trend line and is trading above 100-DMA where further could see $26.06-$26.99 levels. Support at $25.40-$24.70 levels.”

“Technically, MCX Silver March is trading below Rs 68,000 levels however above Rs 66,000 levels will continue its bullish momentum up to Rs 68,800-69,400 levels whereas support is at 67,500-66,300 levels”, he added.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,999 and a low of Rs 67,364 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract slides Rs 536, or 0.79 percent to Rs 67,731 per kg at 15:18 hours with a business turnover of 14,540 lots. The same for the May contract eased Rs 524, or 0.76 percent, to Rs 68,635 per kg with a turnover of 213 lots.

The value of March and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,111.75 crore and Rs 5.14 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 72.95 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Kotak Securities said, for the day we expect the metal to witness mixed trade however overall momentum may remain positive.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd said, “As for today, traders can go for BUY in Silver at Rs 67,800 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 67,000 levels and for the target of Rs 70,000 levels. We expect silver may test $27 levels soon.”

At 09:52 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.89 percent quoting at $25.94 an ounce in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.