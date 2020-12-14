Silver futures slide 1.15% to Rs 62,300 per kg in afternoon trade

Silver

Silver prices fell to Rs 62,300 per kg on December 14 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 2.02 percent last week on the MCX.

The white metal price declined tracking weakness in gold as investors charged towards the riskier asset class in hopes of improvement in the global economic outlook as distribution of COVID-19 vaccine starts in a few countries.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish positions in COMEX silver contracts by 193 contracts to 43,667 in the week to December 8, according to data from CFTC.

The US dollar index trades lower at 90.56 levels, down 0.39 percent in the afternoon trade.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased by 43.37 tonnes to 17,044.09 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index slipped 162.40 points, or down 1.07 percent, at 15,062.24 at 14:53. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International and domestic silver prices were weak this Monday afternoon trade tracking weak gold prices. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot continues its Bearish momentum below 50-DMA at $24.00 could take prices to $23.70-$22.40 levels where Resistance is at $24.60-$25.12 levels.”

Technically, MCX Silver March has bounced back from Rs 62,700 levels where it is expected to consolidate within the Rs 62,000-64,400 range where breakout above Rs 64,500 will continue its bullish rally. However, below Rs 63,000 levels could see some sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 62,300-61,000 levels.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 63,500 and a low of Rs 62,912 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for the March contract slumped Rs 735, or 1.15 percent to Rs 63,000 per kg at 14:55 hours with a business turnover of 12,278 lots. The same for the May contract slides Rs 687, or 1.06 percent, to Rs 63,853 per kg with a turnover of 154 lots.

The value of March and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,100.32 crore and Rs 2.68 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 76.83 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd said, “As for today, traders can go for sell in silver at Rs 63,800 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 64,300 levels and for the target of Rs 62,500 levels.

At 09:28 (GMT), the precious metal was down 0.77 percent quoting at $23.90 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.