Silver futures rise Rs 169 at Rs 45,622 per kg

Silver prices rose by Rs 169 at Rs 45,622 per kg in futures trade on October 21 as participants widened their bets tracking positive trend in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver contracts for December delivery went up by Rs 169, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 45,622 per kg in 1,300 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year traded higher by Rs 193, or 0.42 per cent, at Rs 46,530 per kg in 6 lots.

Trading on the MCX was closed till 1700 hrs on Monday on account of Maharashtra Assembly elections.