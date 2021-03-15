Silver futures rise nearly 1% to Rs 67,390 per kg; experts expect further upside

Source: Reuters

Silver prices climbed 0.82 percent to Rs 67,390 per kg on March 15, after clocking nearly 3.63 percent gains last week on the MCX.

The white metal extended gains today after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking firmness in gold.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 100 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than 50, 20 and 5 days’ moving averages on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.55 which indicates neutral momentum in prices.

Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish positions in COMEX silver contracts by 3,829 to 27,677 in the week to March 9, according to US CFTC data.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF remained unchanged at 18,426.89 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a premium of 1.59 percent.

The US dollar index traded higher at 91.73, up 0.07 percent in the afternoon trade.

MCX Bulldesk soared 67 points or 0.47 percent, at 14,295 at 14:49. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International silver prices are trading flat to marginally lower this Monday morning and early afternoon trade in Asia. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is trading above $25.80 and could continue to trade with a positive momentum up to $26.60-$27.40 levels. Support is at $25.48-$24.30 levels.”

“Technically, MCX Silver May is trading on a positive note and a sustained trade above Rs 67,000 could push prices up to Rs 67,650-68500 levels whereas support is at Rs 66,400-65,800 levels.” “Iyer advised his clients to buy for the rest of the session near Rs 66,500 with a stop loss of Rs 65,900 and for a target of Rs 67,800.”

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,483 and a low of Rs 66,850 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract surged Rs 546, or 0.82 percent to Rs 67,390 per kg at 14:55 hours with a business turnover of 12,069 lots. The same for the July contract jumped Rs 579, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 68,451 per kg with a turnover of 117 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 599.94 crore and Rs 7.57 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April edged higher Rs 511, or 0.76 percent at Rs 67,430 on a business turnover of 15,999 lots.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 66.26 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research said,” We are approaching the 50-day EMA, so that has a part of a play, but if we break above there then it is very likely that we will go looking towards the Rs 69,000 level, downside support is at Rs 66,000 levels and resistance is at Rs 68,200 levels.

At 0929 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.13 percent quoting at $26.20 an ounce in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.