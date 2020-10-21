Silver futures rise marginally to Rs 63,470 per kg, resistance seen at Rs 64,900

Silver prices jumped to Rs 63,470 per kg on October 21 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 1.1 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

Silver prices traded higher tracking gains in gold prices, industrial demand for metal and weakness in the US dollar. The US dollar index traded lower at 92.80 levels down 0.26 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 92.6 tonnes to 17,455.09 tonnes.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International silver spot prices were trading with modest gains this Wednesday afternoon in Asian trade tracking weak US Dollar and industrial demand for the metal.”

Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is trading on a positive note where $25.55 holds a resistance above which will give a breakout at $26.68 levels. Support holds at $23.97 levels.

Domestic silver futures on MCX tracked international prices and was trading with modest gains in this Wednesday afternoon trade.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 71.69 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,739.91 at 15:13. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 63,875 and a low of Rs 63,180 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract surged Rs 346, or 0.55 percent to Rs 63,470 per kg at 15:14 hours with a business turnover of 16,389 lots. The same for the March contract gained Rs 413, or 0.64 percent, to Rs 65,132 per kg with a turnover of 1,075 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,826.15 crore and Rs 9.37 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 76.66 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Technically, MCX Silver December holds a resistance near Rs 64,900 levels above which will continue upside momentum up to Rs 67,800-68,500 levels. Support holds at Rs 62,200-61,300 levels.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd said,” As for today traders can go for buy in Silver at Rs 63,200 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 62,400 levels and for the target of Rs 64,400 levels. We expect Silver may test $26.50 levels soon."

At 09:48 (GMT), the precious metal gained 0.63 percent quoting at $25.13 an ounce in New York.