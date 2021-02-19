MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Silver futures rise marginally 0.15% to Rs 68,600 per kg as dollar retreats

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 65.32 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / February 19, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Silver

Silver

Silver prices were steady at Rs 68,600 per kg on February 19 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had gained 0.90 percent on February 18 on the NYMEX.

The white metal pared losses after a gap-down start in the afternoon session tracking weak dollar.

Silver outperformed gold in the last few days as it benefitted from expectations that global economic recovery may boost industrial demand. However, continuing sell-off in gold and mixed trade in industrial metals pressurised silver as well.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 179.1 tonnes to 19,315.48 tonnes, the lowest since February 1.

The US dollar index trades lower at 90.24 levels, down 0.39 percent in the afternoon trade.

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index eased 18.17 points, or down 0.12 percent, at 14,703.41 at 16:17 pm. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International silver prices also fell on Friday morning and early afternoon trade in Asia. Technically, LBMA Silver Spot below $27.00 and will continue downside to sideways momentum up to $26.55-$26.20 levels. Resistance is at $27.90-$28.29 levels.”

"Domestic silver prices extended losses this Friday morning and early afternoon trade, tracking overseas prices. Technically, MCX Silver March below 68,000 levels indicating a sideways to marginal downside momentum to continue up to 67,100-66,600 levels. Resistance is at 68,500-69,000 levels”, Iyer added.

In the futures market, silver for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 68,780 and a low of Rs 67,530 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 54,386 and a high of Rs 79,980.

Silver delivery for March contract gained Rs 106, or 0.15 percent to Rs 68,600 per kg at 16:19 hours with a business turnover of 12,377 lots. The same for the May contract rose Rs 109, or 0.16 percent, to Rs 69,740 per kg with a turnover of 2,605 lots.

The value of March and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,806.85 crore and Rs 143.93 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 65.32 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

"Silver may remain under pressure amid general sell-off in gold and weaker investor interest; however, we do not expect a sharp fall in gold and this may limit losses in silver as well," said Kotak Securities.

At 10:53 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.40 percent, quoting at $27.18 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver #silver rate
first published: Feb 19, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.